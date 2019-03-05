9130 Oban Passage Drive

Amenities
Amazing, brand new, never lived-in, 2-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhome located in the Village of Ayrsley community. This 3-story townhome is equipped with brand new, modern appliances including a washer and dryer. Granite countertops in kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with private, full bathrooms. Master bathroom equipped with stand-alone shower and dual vanities. Hard-wood flooring throughout common areas. 1-car attached garage included. Water service & trash service included. Go for a walk in the Beautiful Ayrsley community to a variety of restaurants & bars, local movie theatre, YMCA, and shopping centers. Convenient to Charlotte Premium Outlet Mall, I-485, I-77, and Charlotte Douglas Airport.