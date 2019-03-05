All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 PM

9130 Oban Passage Drive

9130 Oban Passage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9130 Oban Passage Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Amazing, brand new, never lived-in, 2-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhome located in the Village of Ayrsley community. This 3-story townhome is equipped with brand new, modern appliances including a washer and dryer. Granite countertops in kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with private, full bathrooms. Master bathroom equipped with stand-alone shower and dual vanities. Hard-wood flooring throughout common areas. 1-car attached garage included. Water service & trash service included. Go for a walk in the Beautiful Ayrsley community to a variety of restaurants & bars, local movie theatre, YMCA, and shopping centers. Convenient to Charlotte Premium Outlet Mall, I-485, I-77, and Charlotte Douglas Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9130 Oban Passage Drive have any available units?
9130 Oban Passage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9130 Oban Passage Drive have?
Some of 9130 Oban Passage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9130 Oban Passage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9130 Oban Passage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9130 Oban Passage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9130 Oban Passage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9130 Oban Passage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9130 Oban Passage Drive offers parking.
Does 9130 Oban Passage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9130 Oban Passage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9130 Oban Passage Drive have a pool?
No, 9130 Oban Passage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9130 Oban Passage Drive have accessible units?
No, 9130 Oban Passage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9130 Oban Passage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9130 Oban Passage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

