Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just minutes to Uptown, Southpark and Ballantyne. Features an open floorplan, private patio and washer/dryer included. Two bedroom and 2.5 baths. The large master suites features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and double sinks. The pet fee is $450 - max pet weight 40lbs. Fireplace does not function.

APPLICATION www.ConradKlein.com/apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.