Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:42 PM

9124 Redmond Trace Road

9124 Redmond Trace Rd · (980) 223-5321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9124 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1631688

A charming rental home located in Charlotte. Your next home includes: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, attached two car garage, granite countertops, wood flooring.

Pet friendly.

Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Garage,Granite countertops,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9124 Redmond Trace Road have any available units?
9124 Redmond Trace Road has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9124 Redmond Trace Road have?
Some of 9124 Redmond Trace Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9124 Redmond Trace Road currently offering any rent specials?
9124 Redmond Trace Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9124 Redmond Trace Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9124 Redmond Trace Road is pet friendly.
Does 9124 Redmond Trace Road offer parking?
Yes, 9124 Redmond Trace Road does offer parking.
Does 9124 Redmond Trace Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9124 Redmond Trace Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9124 Redmond Trace Road have a pool?
No, 9124 Redmond Trace Road does not have a pool.
Does 9124 Redmond Trace Road have accessible units?
No, 9124 Redmond Trace Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9124 Redmond Trace Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9124 Redmond Trace Road does not have units with dishwashers.
