Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

912 Greenleaf Avenue

912 Greenleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

912 Greenleaf Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing unit with extraordinary views of Uptown skyline! Take a look at this wonderful modern end unit townhome that is open light and airy. Everything in this unit is custom including cabinetry. No other unit like this! Kitchen features custom cabinetry, Carrera Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances with double oven and wine fridge! this home has dual masters, one on the first floor and on the third floor. Upstairs master features dual vanities and shower with dual shower heads! Enjoy the night on the rooftop terrace! You don't want to miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Greenleaf Avenue have any available units?
912 Greenleaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Greenleaf Avenue have?
Some of 912 Greenleaf Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Greenleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
912 Greenleaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Greenleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 912 Greenleaf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 912 Greenleaf Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 912 Greenleaf Avenue offers parking.
Does 912 Greenleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 Greenleaf Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Greenleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 912 Greenleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 912 Greenleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 912 Greenleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Greenleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Greenleaf Avenue has units with dishwashers.
