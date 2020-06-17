912 Greenleaf Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing unit with extraordinary views of Uptown skyline! Take a look at this wonderful modern end unit townhome that is open light and airy. Everything in this unit is custom including cabinetry. No other unit like this! Kitchen features custom cabinetry, Carrera Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances with double oven and wine fridge! this home has dual masters, one on the first floor and on the third floor. Upstairs master features dual vanities and shower with dual shower heads! Enjoy the night on the rooftop terrace! You don't want to miss this opportunity!