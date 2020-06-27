All apartments in Charlotte
Location

911 Heather Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great ranch style 3BD/2BA home in the Ashbrook community. Wood floors in bedrooms and dining room and carpet in living room. Open floor plan for kitchen and living room that is perfect for entertaining. Large private backyard and new carpeting. Wonderful location, close to everything Montford and Park Rd shopping center have to offer! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Heather Lane have any available units?
911 Heather Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 911 Heather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
911 Heather Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Heather Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Heather Lane is pet friendly.
Does 911 Heather Lane offer parking?
No, 911 Heather Lane does not offer parking.
Does 911 Heather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Heather Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Heather Lane have a pool?
No, 911 Heather Lane does not have a pool.
Does 911 Heather Lane have accessible units?
No, 911 Heather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Heather Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Heather Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Heather Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Heather Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
