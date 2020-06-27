911 Heather Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great ranch style 3BD/2BA home in the Ashbrook community. Wood floors in bedrooms and dining room and carpet in living room. Open floor plan for kitchen and living room that is perfect for entertaining. Large private backyard and new carpeting. Wonderful location, close to everything Montford and Park Rd shopping center have to offer! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.