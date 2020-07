Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great townhouse located minutes from Uptown with easy access to 485, I-85 and airport. Property has been recently updated with beautiful new laminate flooring throughout, carpets in bedrooms, updated HVAC , new water heater, and more! Spacious living room located on the main floor. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master offers plenty of comfort with master bath. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath all located upstairs.