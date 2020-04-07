9101-D Nolley Ct

Amenities

2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhome in Sardis Woods - Newly updated and stunning town home with access to it all! Seconds to Galleria shops, dining, boutiques and entertainment! Close to Monroe Rd, Sardis Rd N and 74. Recent updates include paint, all new floors (vinyl plank down and carpet up), renovated bathroom and all appliances are included (W/D too). Great layout for entertaining with eat in kitchen and fireplace in the extra large den. Enclosed back patio is great for gardening or fido. This home features a large open floorplan that opens to the backyard. The kitchen is a great size and features a breakfast room overlooking the front of the home. The upstairs features two large bedrooms and a shared bath. The lovely community has tree lined streets and is minutes from Charlotte and downtown Matthews. Community pool is available to join for a fee, ask for more info. Take a look today!



