Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

9101-D Nolley Ct

9101 Nolley Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9101 Nolley Ct, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhome in Sardis Woods - Newly updated and stunning town home with access to it all! Seconds to Galleria shops, dining, boutiques and entertainment! Close to Monroe Rd, Sardis Rd N and 74. Recent updates include paint, all new floors (vinyl plank down and carpet up), renovated bathroom and all appliances are included (W/D too). Great layout for entertaining with eat in kitchen and fireplace in the extra large den. Enclosed back patio is great for gardening or fido. This home features a large open floorplan that opens to the backyard. The kitchen is a great size and features a breakfast room overlooking the front of the home. The upstairs features two large bedrooms and a shared bath. The lovely community has tree lined streets and is minutes from Charlotte and downtown Matthews. Community pool is available to join for a fee, ask for more info. Take a look today!

(RLNE2247373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9101-D Nolley Ct have any available units?
9101-D Nolley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9101-D Nolley Ct have?
Some of 9101-D Nolley Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9101-D Nolley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9101-D Nolley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9101-D Nolley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9101-D Nolley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9101-D Nolley Ct offer parking?
No, 9101-D Nolley Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9101-D Nolley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9101-D Nolley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9101-D Nolley Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9101-D Nolley Ct has a pool.
Does 9101-D Nolley Ct have accessible units?
No, 9101-D Nolley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9101-D Nolley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9101-D Nolley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
