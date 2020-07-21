9043 Holland Park Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA home with open floorplan in Southampton Commons. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, black appliances and gas range. Private backyard with patio that backs up to common area. Master bedroom with attached bathroom featuring garden tub and separate glass door shower. Attached one car garage. Washer and dryer and landscaping included! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.