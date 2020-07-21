All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 26 2019 at 8:34 PM

9043 Holland Park Lane

9043 Holland Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9043 Holland Park Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA home with open floorplan in Southampton Commons. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, black appliances and gas range. Private backyard with patio that backs up to common area. Master bedroom with attached bathroom featuring garden tub and separate glass door shower. Attached one car garage. Washer and dryer and landscaping included! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9043 Holland Park Lane have any available units?
9043 Holland Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9043 Holland Park Lane have?
Some of 9043 Holland Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9043 Holland Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9043 Holland Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9043 Holland Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9043 Holland Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9043 Holland Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9043 Holland Park Lane offers parking.
Does 9043 Holland Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9043 Holland Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9043 Holland Park Lane have a pool?
No, 9043 Holland Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9043 Holland Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 9043 Holland Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9043 Holland Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9043 Holland Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
