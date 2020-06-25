9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1

Amenities
This Beautifully Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium is Located in the Heather Stone Community. Conveniently Close in Proximity To The UNCC Campus, Public Transportation, a Variety of Shopping Centers, Banking Institutions, Restaurants, Major Interstates & More!!!!
Move In Special, We are offering $100 off per month for the first year if you sign a 2 year lease . The rental amount will be $1095 first year and $1195 for the remaining of the lease.
NO PETS ALLOWED!!!!
Renters insurance required at $12.50 per month added to their monthly rent.
Available for a Immediate Move - In.
Additional Awesome Amenities & Features:
*A Beautiful Open Floor Plan;
*Ceramic Tile & Carpet Flooring;
*A Kitchen Serenely Decorated w/all White Appliances, *Cabinets & Counter Tops For Your Convenience;
*A Laundry Room Complete w/Washing Machine & Dryer For Your Convenience; and
*A Spacious Covered Patio Overlooking the Community Pool.......Perfect For Entertaining Guest (s)!!
Call fletcher Today To Schedule A Viewing of This Amazing Condominium at (980)-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net. Also visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.
Schools:
Newell Elementary School
James Martin Middle School
Zebulon B. Vance High School