Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1

9041 Meadow Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

9041 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This Beautifully Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium is Located in the Heather Stone Community. Conveniently Close in Proximity To The UNCC Campus, Public Transportation, a Variety of Shopping Centers, Banking Institutions, Restaurants, Major Interstates & More!!!!

Move In Special, We are offering $100 off per month for the first year if you sign a 2 year lease . The rental amount will be $1095 first year and $1195 for the remaining of the lease.

NO PETS ALLOWED!!!!

Renters insurance required at $12.50 per month added to their monthly rent.

Available for a Immediate Move - In.

Additional Awesome Amenities & Features:

*A Beautiful Open Floor Plan;
*Ceramic Tile & Carpet Flooring;
*A Kitchen Serenely Decorated w/all White Appliances, *Cabinets & Counter Tops For Your Convenience;
*A Laundry Room Complete w/Washing Machine & Dryer For Your Convenience; and
*A Spacious Covered Patio Overlooking the Community Pool.......Perfect For Entertaining Guest (s)!!

Call fletcher Today To Schedule A Viewing of This Amazing Condominium at (980)-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net. Also visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.

Schools:

Newell Elementary School
James Martin Middle School
Zebulon B. Vance High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have any available units?
9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have?
Some of 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
