9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1

This Beautifully Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium is Located in the Heather Stone Community. Conveniently Close in Proximity To The UNCC Campus, Public Transportation, a Variety of Shopping Centers, Banking Institutions, Restaurants, Major Interstates & More!!!!



Move In Special, We are offering $100 off per month for the first year if you sign a 2 year lease . The rental amount will be $1095 first year and $1195 for the remaining of the lease.



NO PETS ALLOWED!!!!



Renters insurance required at $12.50 per month added to their monthly rent.



Available for a Immediate Move - In.



Additional Awesome Amenities & Features:



*A Beautiful Open Floor Plan;

*Ceramic Tile & Carpet Flooring;

*A Kitchen Serenely Decorated w/all White Appliances, *Cabinets & Counter Tops For Your Convenience;

*A Laundry Room Complete w/Washing Machine & Dryer For Your Convenience; and

*A Spacious Covered Patio Overlooking the Community Pool.......Perfect For Entertaining Guest (s)!!



Call fletcher Today To Schedule A Viewing of This Amazing Condominium at (980)-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net. Also visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.



Schools:



Newell Elementary School

James Martin Middle School

Zebulon B. Vance High School