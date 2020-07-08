All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

9031 JM Keynes Drive #48

9031 J.M. Keynes Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9031 J.M. Keynes Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 Available 01/06/20 2 Bed + Office 2nd Story Condo in University Area - Subdivision: Lakeshore Village
Bedrooms: 2 + Office
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2 Spaces
Year Built: 1986
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air,
Schools: University Meadows Elem., Martin Middle, Vance High School

This 2nd story updated condo features 2 bedrooms, office, 2 full bathrooms and nearly 1300 square feet. It has a great size dining room, living room with access to large deck and spacious kitchen with breakfast area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, updated vanity and tub and access to deck. Hall bath has tiled stand in shower. This unit also has a unique craft loft above the kitchen. The view is great from this condo, one side looks out over community pool, the other side looks out over the University Lake. Walk to popular restaurants, shops, UNCC and Lightrail. Located at N. Tryon and WT Harris, easy access to I-85, I-485 and minutes from Concord Mills or Uptown. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1350 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.

(RLNE3686399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 have any available units?
9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 have?
Some of 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 currently offering any rent specials?
9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 is pet friendly.
Does 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 offer parking?
Yes, 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 offers parking.
Does 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 have a pool?
Yes, 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 has a pool.
Does 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 have accessible units?
No, 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 does not have accessible units.
Does 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 does not have units with dishwashers.

