Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

9031 JM Keynes Drive #48 Available 01/06/20 2 Bed + Office 2nd Story Condo in University Area - Subdivision: Lakeshore Village

Bedrooms: 2 + Office

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2 Spaces

Year Built: 1986

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air,

Schools: University Meadows Elem., Martin Middle, Vance High School



This 2nd story updated condo features 2 bedrooms, office, 2 full bathrooms and nearly 1300 square feet. It has a great size dining room, living room with access to large deck and spacious kitchen with breakfast area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, updated vanity and tub and access to deck. Hall bath has tiled stand in shower. This unit also has a unique craft loft above the kitchen. The view is great from this condo, one side looks out over community pool, the other side looks out over the University Lake. Walk to popular restaurants, shops, UNCC and Lightrail. Located at N. Tryon and WT Harris, easy access to I-85, I-485 and minutes from Concord Mills or Uptown. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1350 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.



(RLNE3686399)