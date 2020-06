Amenities

Available June 1st! Oversized 2 bed plus large loft, soaring two-story ceilings in great room. Front yard is maintained by Highland Creek HOA. Offers spacious private fenced yard and rare large driveway with 2 car garage in Meadowmont. Highland Creek provides you access to 4 parks, 4 pools, Fitness Center, Tennis in 2 parks, golf and so much more. Perfect low-maintenance home just ready for you to move-in!