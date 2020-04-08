All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:05 PM

9016 Coleshire Court · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

9016 Coleshire Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has it all and apparent as you first step in through the front doors. This home is renovated with stylish updates, but it is further enhanced by all the architectural details, like the paneled walls, crown molding, and vaulted ceilings. You are going to fall in love with everything about this home so schedule a tour. When on tour, be sure to step out back to take a look at the extended deck and the natural setting that surrounds the back yard. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9016 Coleshire Court have any available units?
9016 Coleshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9016 Coleshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
9016 Coleshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9016 Coleshire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9016 Coleshire Court is pet friendly.
Does 9016 Coleshire Court offer parking?
No, 9016 Coleshire Court does not offer parking.
Does 9016 Coleshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9016 Coleshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9016 Coleshire Court have a pool?
No, 9016 Coleshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 9016 Coleshire Court have accessible units?
No, 9016 Coleshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9016 Coleshire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9016 Coleshire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9016 Coleshire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9016 Coleshire Court does not have units with air conditioning.
