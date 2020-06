Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

901 Ambassador St. - Property Id: 110911



Newly renovated, two-bedroom home less than two miles from uptown Charlotte in the rapidly growing area of Seversville! Beautiful city view from kitchen and back deck. Easy access to I-77, I-277, and the upcoming gold line. Enjoy a private back yard, three parking spaces, and a short walk to Blue Blaze Brewery.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110911

Property Id 110911



(RLNE4806744)