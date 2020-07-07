All apartments in Charlotte
9001 St. Croix Lane.
9001 St. Croix Lane

9001 Saint Croix Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9001 Saint Croix Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, on the golf course in Raintree. Fully equipped kitchen, with tiled backsplash, with all new stainless appliances and new quartz counter tops. Open living area, with wood burning fireplace and faux hardwood flooring. Large, formal dining area and wet bar on lower level. Plantation blinds installed on all windows, except for patio area. Private patio area on the side, over looking the golf course. Two car garage included. Murphy Bed included in bonus area!This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9001 St. Croix Lane have any available units?
9001 St. Croix Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9001 St. Croix Lane have?
Some of 9001 St. Croix Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 St. Croix Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9001 St. Croix Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9001 St. Croix Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9001 St. Croix Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9001 St. Croix Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9001 St. Croix Lane offers parking.
Does 9001 St. Croix Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9001 St. Croix Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9001 St. Croix Lane have a pool?
No, 9001 St. Croix Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9001 St. Croix Lane have accessible units?
No, 9001 St. Croix Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9001 St. Croix Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9001 St. Croix Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

