9001 St. Croix Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, on the golf course in Raintree. Fully equipped kitchen, with tiled backsplash, with all new stainless appliances and new quartz counter tops. Open living area, with wood burning fireplace and faux hardwood flooring. Large, formal dining area and wet bar on lower level. Plantation blinds installed on all windows, except for patio area. Private patio area on the side, over looking the golf course. Two car garage included. Murphy Bed included in bonus area!This is a must see!