Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

8971 Meadow Vista Rd - Fantastic location! This 2Br/2Ba end unit condo is filled with sunlight and brightness. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings and a top floor end unit make this a rare opportunity in the University Area. One Car Detached garage. Balcony has great view of the pool and green space. Water included in rent! Near the UNCC campus, I-485 and Concord Mills and a quick hop to the light rail. So much going on in the University Area - don't miss out!



(RLNE5688418)