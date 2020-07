Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This is a great rental conveniently located in the University Area. The Heatherstone community provides quick access to I77, I485, and I85. Situated close to shops, restaurants, and leisure. This condo has an open floor plan that features a large kitchen. The 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are situated nicely to provide privacy. The w/d are brand new and the floors were upgraded to laminate wood. The balcony provides a view of the pool. This unit will not last long.