Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit town home with an attached 2 Car Garage is in the heart of Blakeney!

Spacious, comfortable and convenient. Location, Location, Location! Top rated public school district! Shopping, dining, banking, pharmacy, doctor office, post office, etc... pretty much everything you will ever want or need is within walking distance. Easy access to the main arteries of Charlotte's traffic grid for when you do have to leave home in your vehicle.