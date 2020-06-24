8822 Nottoway Drive

Amenities
4 Bedroom Home Now Available Near UNCC! - Come enjoy the convenience of being this close to UNCC. This 4 bedroom home is a split level. The entry level has a kitchen with breakfast area, dining room, living room, den, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The lower level has new wood floors and paint; and offers a bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and another den with sliders to the back yard.
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Angel 786-683-4118.
*fireplace is inoperable.
(RLNE3596431)