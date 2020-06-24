All apartments in Charlotte
8822 Nottoway Drive

Location

8822 Nottoway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4 Bedroom Home Now Available Near UNCC! - Come enjoy the convenience of being this close to UNCC. This 4 bedroom home is a split level. The entry level has a kitchen with breakfast area, dining room, living room, den, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The lower level has new wood floors and paint; and offers a bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and another den with sliders to the back yard.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Angel 786-683-4118.

*fireplace is inoperable.

(RLNE3596431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8822 Nottoway Drive have any available units?
8822 Nottoway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8822 Nottoway Drive have?
Some of 8822 Nottoway Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8822 Nottoway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8822 Nottoway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8822 Nottoway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8822 Nottoway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8822 Nottoway Drive offer parking?
No, 8822 Nottoway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8822 Nottoway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8822 Nottoway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8822 Nottoway Drive have a pool?
No, 8822 Nottoway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8822 Nottoway Drive have accessible units?
No, 8822 Nottoway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8822 Nottoway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8822 Nottoway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
