8626 Heartleaf Road

Amenities
Gorgeous upgraded home has 3000 s.f. of living space! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (one bed/full bath on main level) and a large 2nd floor loft! Gleaming hardwoods grace most of the main level. Stunning kitchen has granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry, elegant backsplash & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and a chef's gas stove. Tons of counter & cabinet space and a separate breakfast area. Dining room is very spacious and can accommodate a large dining room set. Conveniently located 2nd floor laundry. Master suite has a huge closet and master bath has garden tub w/separate shower and double sink vanity. 3rd full bath also has a double sink vanity. Neighborhood amenities include pool and playground! Located near Mint Hill, right off I-485!
Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.