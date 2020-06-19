All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:08 PM

8626 Heartleaf Road

8626 Heartleaf Road · No Longer Available
Location

8626 Heartleaf Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Gorgeous upgraded home has 3000 s.f. of living space! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (one bed/full bath on main level) and a large 2nd floor loft! Gleaming hardwoods grace most of the main level. Stunning kitchen has granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry, elegant backsplash & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and a chef's gas stove. Tons of counter & cabinet space and a separate breakfast area. Dining room is very spacious and can accommodate a large dining room set. Conveniently located 2nd floor laundry. Master suite has a huge closet and master bath has garden tub w/separate shower and double sink vanity. 3rd full bath also has a double sink vanity. Neighborhood amenities include pool and playground! Located near Mint Hill, right off I-485!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 Heartleaf Road have any available units?
8626 Heartleaf Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8626 Heartleaf Road have?
Some of 8626 Heartleaf Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8626 Heartleaf Road currently offering any rent specials?
8626 Heartleaf Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 Heartleaf Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8626 Heartleaf Road is pet friendly.
Does 8626 Heartleaf Road offer parking?
No, 8626 Heartleaf Road does not offer parking.
Does 8626 Heartleaf Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8626 Heartleaf Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 Heartleaf Road have a pool?
Yes, 8626 Heartleaf Road has a pool.
Does 8626 Heartleaf Road have accessible units?
No, 8626 Heartleaf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 Heartleaf Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8626 Heartleaf Road does not have units with dishwashers.

