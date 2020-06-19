8626 Heartleaf Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Gorgeous upgraded home has 3000 s.f. of living space! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (one bed/full bath on main level) and a large 2nd floor loft! Gleaming hardwoods grace most of the main level. Stunning kitchen has granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry, elegant backsplash & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and a chef's gas stove. Tons of counter & cabinet space and a separate breakfast area. Dining room is very spacious and can accommodate a large dining room set. Conveniently located 2nd floor laundry. Master suite has a huge closet and master bath has garden tub w/separate shower and double sink vanity. 3rd full bath also has a double sink vanity. Neighborhood amenities include pool and playground! Located near Mint Hill, right off I-485!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.