Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

8624 Castlebay Drive, Charlotte NC 28277-1861 - Available 5/15/20. $1695/mo. This 3 Bedroom 2 bath ranch is located on a corner lot in the Melrose/Landen Meadows community. Home is conveniently located just minutes from I-485, I-77 and shopping. The exterior features a front porch, large back deck and 2-car garage. Inside you will find the foyer, the Family room with "As Is" fireplace, ceiling fan, the dining room, the eat-in kitchen features a pantry and appliances (range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator). The 2 quest bedrooms share a full hall bath. The master bedroom comes with ceiling fan, walk-in closet and master bath with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. The laundry closet is located in the hallway off the kitchen and comes with "as is" washer/dryer included. Additional features include tile floors throughout the ENTIRE house, gas heat, central air, community pool, club house, playground and more. Built in 1992 this home features approx. 1561 sq ft. of heated living space. Pets Negotiable (NO Cats) / NO SMOKING/No Commercial vehicles

Directions: Rea Road S. to Right on Adrey Kell, Left on Community House Left on Tamarron Right on Castlebay and house is on the left.



No Cats Allowed



