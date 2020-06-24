All apartments in Charlotte
8624 Castlebay Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

8624 Castlebay Drive

8624 Castlebay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8624 Castlebay Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
8624 Castlebay Drive, Charlotte NC 28277-1861 - Available 5/15/20. $1695/mo. This 3 Bedroom 2 bath ranch is located on a corner lot in the Melrose/Landen Meadows community. Home is conveniently located just minutes from I-485, I-77 and shopping. The exterior features a front porch, large back deck and 2-car garage. Inside you will find the foyer, the Family room with "As Is" fireplace, ceiling fan, the dining room, the eat-in kitchen features a pantry and appliances (range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator). The 2 quest bedrooms share a full hall bath. The master bedroom comes with ceiling fan, walk-in closet and master bath with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. The laundry closet is located in the hallway off the kitchen and comes with "as is" washer/dryer included. Additional features include tile floors throughout the ENTIRE house, gas heat, central air, community pool, club house, playground and more. Built in 1992 this home features approx. 1561 sq ft. of heated living space. Pets Negotiable (NO Cats) / NO SMOKING/No Commercial vehicles
Directions: Rea Road S. to Right on Adrey Kell, Left on Community House Left on Tamarron Right on Castlebay and house is on the left.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4701042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8624 Castlebay Drive have any available units?
8624 Castlebay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8624 Castlebay Drive have?
Some of 8624 Castlebay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8624 Castlebay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8624 Castlebay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8624 Castlebay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8624 Castlebay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8624 Castlebay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8624 Castlebay Drive offers parking.
Does 8624 Castlebay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8624 Castlebay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8624 Castlebay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8624 Castlebay Drive has a pool.
Does 8624 Castlebay Drive have accessible units?
No, 8624 Castlebay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8624 Castlebay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8624 Castlebay Drive has units with dishwashers.
