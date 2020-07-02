862 McAlway Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming condo in the highly desirable Cotswold area! It features a private entry, many updates throughout including a Fully Renovated Bathroom, New Light Fixtures, New Interior Doors, Freshly Painted, 2” Window Blinds, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, laundry closet with Brand-New front load Washer & Dryer included..one of the few condos in this neighborhood with a W/D! Original hardwoods on both the first & second floors, great natural light, beautiful landscaped green space in front. Main level includes entry, open living area, dining area, kitchen, & half bath. Large enclosed patio. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms with ceiling fans, full bath & linen closet. Fantastic location! Convenient to shopping & restaurants; Southpark, Midwood & Uptown. Included in rent: professional grounds maintenance, water, sewer & trash. Tenant is responsible for electric, other services & for securing renters insurance. $30 non-refundable application fee. Pets welcome!