Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

862 McAlway Road

862 Mcalway Road · No Longer Available
Location

862 Mcalway Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming condo in the highly desirable Cotswold area! It features a private entry, many updates throughout including a Fully Renovated Bathroom, New Light Fixtures, New Interior Doors, Freshly Painted, 2” Window Blinds, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, laundry closet with Brand-New front load Washer & Dryer included..one of the few condos in this neighborhood with a W/D! Original hardwoods on both the first & second floors, great natural light, beautiful landscaped green space in front. Main level includes entry, open living area, dining area, kitchen, & half bath. Large enclosed patio. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms with ceiling fans, full bath & linen closet. Fantastic location! Convenient to shopping & restaurants; Southpark, Midwood & Uptown. Included in rent: professional grounds maintenance, water, sewer & trash. Tenant is responsible for electric, other services & for securing renters insurance. $30 non-refundable application fee. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 McAlway Road have any available units?
862 McAlway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 McAlway Road have?
Some of 862 McAlway Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 McAlway Road currently offering any rent specials?
862 McAlway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 McAlway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 862 McAlway Road is pet friendly.
Does 862 McAlway Road offer parking?
Yes, 862 McAlway Road offers parking.
Does 862 McAlway Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 862 McAlway Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 McAlway Road have a pool?
No, 862 McAlway Road does not have a pool.
Does 862 McAlway Road have accessible units?
No, 862 McAlway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 862 McAlway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 McAlway Road has units with dishwashers.

