8619 Grey Squirrel Court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

WALK TO BLAKENEY SHOPPING CENTER! BEST SCHOOLS! Located on a cul de sac street, bright and sunny rooms fill this home along with countless updates, improvements and extras galore. Two-story tiled foyer opens to an adjacent living area with deep moldings and bay window shared with the adjoining dining room. The kitchen has white cabinetry, new granite counters, new appliances, pantry and a center work island. Head upstairs to find a master suite with bay window and two closets, a tray ceiling, and ensuite featuring a jetted tub with separate shower and double sink vanity. Three additional bedrooms and full bath along with nicely sized laundry room are found upstairs. Sprinkled throughout this home you’ll discover new light fixtures, fresh paint, new carpet and new luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level. Enjoy the flat rear yard on the patio overlooking new landscaping.

$25 Application Fee.