All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8619 Grey Squirrel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8619 Grey Squirrel Court
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

8619 Grey Squirrel Court

8619 Grey Squirrel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8619 Grey Squirrel Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
WALK TO BLAKENEY SHOPPING CENTER! BEST SCHOOLS! Located on a cul de sac street, bright and sunny rooms fill this home along with countless updates, improvements and extras galore. Two-story tiled foyer opens to an adjacent living area with deep moldings and bay window shared with the adjoining dining room. The kitchen has white cabinetry, new granite counters, new appliances, pantry and a center work island. Head upstairs to find a master suite with bay window and two closets, a tray ceiling, and ensuite featuring a jetted tub with separate shower and double sink vanity. Three additional bedrooms and full bath along with nicely sized laundry room are found upstairs. Sprinkled throughout this home you’ll discover new light fixtures, fresh paint, new carpet and new luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level. Enjoy the flat rear yard on the patio overlooking new landscaping.
$25 Application Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8619 Grey Squirrel Court have any available units?
8619 Grey Squirrel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8619 Grey Squirrel Court have?
Some of 8619 Grey Squirrel Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8619 Grey Squirrel Court currently offering any rent specials?
8619 Grey Squirrel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8619 Grey Squirrel Court pet-friendly?
No, 8619 Grey Squirrel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8619 Grey Squirrel Court offer parking?
Yes, 8619 Grey Squirrel Court offers parking.
Does 8619 Grey Squirrel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8619 Grey Squirrel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8619 Grey Squirrel Court have a pool?
No, 8619 Grey Squirrel Court does not have a pool.
Does 8619 Grey Squirrel Court have accessible units?
No, 8619 Grey Squirrel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8619 Grey Squirrel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8619 Grey Squirrel Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte