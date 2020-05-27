All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

855-K Farmhurst Dr

855 Farmhurst Dr · No Longer Available
Location

855 Farmhurst Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
High Meadown Condo 1 bed, 1bath- I77/Nationsford Rd - AVAILABLE 10.1.19
Well kept, spacious, quiet 1 bedroom,1 bath second, top floor unit. Sliding doors with balcony off back of living room. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Appliances include Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Built in 1973 this condo has 679 Sq. ft. Water and Sewer included. Please drive by property on outside before calling for inside appointment.

Qualifications- Monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the rent, Credit score of 550 or higher, good rental history last 12 months and no serious criminal issues on credit report.

Directions: From I-77 south, take Nationsford Exit. Cross bridge over highway, first left to Farmhurst Dr then first right drive into complex takes you to 855 bldg.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2737788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855-K Farmhurst Dr have any available units?
855-K Farmhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 855-K Farmhurst Dr have?
Some of 855-K Farmhurst Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855-K Farmhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
855-K Farmhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855-K Farmhurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 855-K Farmhurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 855-K Farmhurst Dr offer parking?
No, 855-K Farmhurst Dr does not offer parking.
Does 855-K Farmhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855-K Farmhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855-K Farmhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 855-K Farmhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 855-K Farmhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 855-K Farmhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 855-K Farmhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855-K Farmhurst Dr has units with dishwashers.
