855-K Farmhurst Dr

High Meadown Condo 1 bed, 1bath- I77/Nationsford Rd - AVAILABLE 10.1.19

Well kept, spacious, quiet 1 bedroom,1 bath second, top floor unit. Sliding doors with balcony off back of living room. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Appliances include Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Built in 1973 this condo has 679 Sq. ft. Water and Sewer included. Please drive by property on outside before calling for inside appointment.



Qualifications- Monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the rent, Credit score of 550 or higher, good rental history last 12 months and no serious criminal issues on credit report.



Directions: From I-77 south, take Nationsford Exit. Cross bridge over highway, first left to Farmhurst Dr then first right drive into complex takes you to 855 bldg.



No Pets Allowed



