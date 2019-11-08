8525 Galena View Drive NW

Amenities

Great 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch on corner lot - Subdivision: Brownestone

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 1998

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Floor Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Croft Community Elem., Alexander Middle, North Mecklenburg High School



This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1100 square feet. It has a large living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and dining area. Master has walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and large tub. The home also has a fenced back yard and patio area. Located on a corner lot just off Browne Rd. near DeArmon. Convenient to WT Harris and soon to I-485. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1295 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



