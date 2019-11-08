All apartments in Charlotte
8525 Galena View Drive NW
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

8525 Galena View Drive NW

8525 Galena View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Galena View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch on corner lot - Subdivision: Brownestone
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 1998
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Floor Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Croft Community Elem., Alexander Middle, North Mecklenburg High School

This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1100 square feet. It has a large living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and dining area. Master has walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and large tub. The home also has a fenced back yard and patio area. Located on a corner lot just off Browne Rd. near DeArmon. Convenient to WT Harris and soon to I-485. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1295 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

(RLNE3766690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 Galena View Drive NW have any available units?
8525 Galena View Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8525 Galena View Drive NW have?
Some of 8525 Galena View Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 Galena View Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Galena View Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Galena View Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 8525 Galena View Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8525 Galena View Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 8525 Galena View Drive NW offers parking.
Does 8525 Galena View Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 Galena View Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Galena View Drive NW have a pool?
No, 8525 Galena View Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 8525 Galena View Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 8525 Galena View Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Galena View Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8525 Galena View Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
