Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8515 Thelema Lane
Last updated July 10 2019 at 6:06 PM

8515 Thelema Lane

8515 Thelema Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8515 Thelema Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
July 3rd move in date for This beautiful spacious 2 story open floor plan home is move in ready. Loaded with double porch, 4bedrooms, loft & many more features to appreciate. This home has a lot to offer. Featuring coffered ceilings, hardwood floors & crown molding on first floor; formal dining room with chair rail, tray ceiling & wine rack; large family open to kitchen/breakfast area; Kitchen with 42' cabinets, granite countertops. Conveniently located close to hwys, shopping, restaurants, banks, transportation, entertainment. You won't be let down. Come Take a Look at this gem!

Directions:From I-85 go west on WT Harris Blvd. turn right onto Sugar Creek Rd., turn left onto David Cox Road, community will be on your left. From I-77 go east on WT Harris Blvd., turn left onto Davis Lake Dr. then turn right onto David Cox Road.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 Thelema Lane have any available units?
8515 Thelema Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8515 Thelema Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8515 Thelema Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 Thelema Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8515 Thelema Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8515 Thelema Lane offer parking?
No, 8515 Thelema Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8515 Thelema Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8515 Thelema Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 Thelema Lane have a pool?
No, 8515 Thelema Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8515 Thelema Lane have accessible units?
No, 8515 Thelema Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 Thelema Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 Thelema Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8515 Thelema Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8515 Thelema Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
