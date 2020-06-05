850 Longbow Road

Amenities
Fully furnished short or flexible term executive or family rental. One level brick ranch home in one of Charlotte's most sought after residential neighborhoods. Sherwood Forest is near Cotswold and SouthPark areas. 10 min drive uptown. Surrounded by many options for schools - public, charter, IB, plus many private schools. Ideal situation for short term relocation or executive leases. Professional property manager qwners. Fiber optic internet, cable and utilities included in 90 day lease terms. Well trained pets considered.