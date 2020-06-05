All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:49 PM

850 Longbow Road

Location

850 Longbow Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fully furnished short or flexible term executive or family rental. One level brick ranch home in one of Charlotte's most sought after residential neighborhoods. Sherwood Forest is near Cotswold and SouthPark areas. 10 min drive uptown. Surrounded by many options for schools - public, charter, IB, plus many private schools. Ideal situation for short term relocation or executive leases. Professional property manager qwners. Fiber optic internet, cable and utilities included in 90 day lease terms. Well trained pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Longbow Road have any available units?
850 Longbow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Longbow Road have?
Some of 850 Longbow Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Longbow Road currently offering any rent specials?
850 Longbow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Longbow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Longbow Road is pet friendly.
Does 850 Longbow Road offer parking?
Yes, 850 Longbow Road offers parking.
Does 850 Longbow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Longbow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Longbow Road have a pool?
No, 850 Longbow Road does not have a pool.
Does 850 Longbow Road have accessible units?
No, 850 Longbow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Longbow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Longbow Road has units with dishwashers.
