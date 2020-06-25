All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

849 Seigle Point Drive

849 Seigle Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

849 Seigle Point Drive, Charlotte, NC 28204
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
tennis court
Awesome location close to Uptown, Plaza Midwood, & NoDa! Park and Sugar Creek Greenway are all within walking/biking distance! This 3 Story townhome features an open floorplan, lots of natural light,laminate hardwood flooring, granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, and high bar! The private master suite is on the 3rd floor and 2 additional bedrooms are on the lower level with it's own private access. Community has tennis courts and basketball court! 2 Parking spaces are assigned to this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 Seigle Point Drive have any available units?
849 Seigle Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 Seigle Point Drive have?
Some of 849 Seigle Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 Seigle Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
849 Seigle Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Seigle Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 849 Seigle Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 849 Seigle Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 849 Seigle Point Drive offers parking.
Does 849 Seigle Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 Seigle Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Seigle Point Drive have a pool?
No, 849 Seigle Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 849 Seigle Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 849 Seigle Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Seigle Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 Seigle Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
