849 Seigle Point Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking tennis court

Awesome location close to Uptown, Plaza Midwood, & NoDa! Park and Sugar Creek Greenway are all within walking/biking distance! This 3 Story townhome features an open floorplan, lots of natural light,laminate hardwood flooring, granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, and high bar! The private master suite is on the 3rd floor and 2 additional bedrooms are on the lower level with it's own private access. Community has tennis courts and basketball court! 2 Parking spaces are assigned to this unit.