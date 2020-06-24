845 Henley Place

Amenities

Myers Park 2 Bedroom Duplex - Adorable 2 bedroom duplex in beautiful Myer's Park. Nice hardwood floors with spacious rooms. Comes with refrigerator and range. Located between Queens Rd. and Kings Dr. Walk distance to the famous King's Drive Farmer's Market, the Little Sugar Creek Greenway Park, the Metropolitan, Trader Joe's , shops and restaurants. Walking distance to Carolina's Medical Center and Novant Health Hospital. 5 minutes to uptown, 10 minutes to airport. All of this and so much more.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



