Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

845 Henley Place

845 Henley Pl · No Longer Available
Location

845 Henley Pl, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Myers Park 2 Bedroom Duplex - Adorable 2 bedroom duplex in beautiful Myer's Park. Nice hardwood floors with spacious rooms. Comes with refrigerator and range. Located between Queens Rd. and Kings Dr. Walk distance to the famous King's Drive Farmer's Market, the Little Sugar Creek Greenway Park, the Metropolitan, Trader Joe's , shops and restaurants. Walking distance to Carolina's Medical Center and Novant Health Hospital. 5 minutes to uptown, 10 minutes to airport. All of this and so much more.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4600153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Henley Place have any available units?
845 Henley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 Henley Place have?
Some of 845 Henley Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Henley Place currently offering any rent specials?
845 Henley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Henley Place pet-friendly?
No, 845 Henley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 845 Henley Place offer parking?
No, 845 Henley Place does not offer parking.
Does 845 Henley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Henley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Henley Place have a pool?
No, 845 Henley Place does not have a pool.
Does 845 Henley Place have accessible units?
No, 845 Henley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Henley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Henley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
