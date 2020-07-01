8423 Lustre Road

Amenities

Welcome home! 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath with a HUGE loft/den upstairs. Kitchen features 42 inch cabinets and granite counter tops, large island. Enjoy the butlers pantry, walk-in pantry and family size dining room. Seven Oaks neighborhood-community amenities w/pool, clubhouse & playground. Located just minutes to shopping and restaurants. It's close to everything University. Conveniently located just 9 miles from Uptown. Seven Oaks is a quiet, upscale community pool and clubhouse. Located less than five minutes from I-485 and I-85 highways, six miles from elementary, middle, high schools and UNCC and CPCC colleges. Pets accepted conditionally. No aggressive allowed due to insurance.