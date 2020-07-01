All apartments in Charlotte
8423 Lustre Road
Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:40 AM

8423 Lustre Road

8423 Lustre Road · No Longer Available
Location

8423 Lustre Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome home! 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath with a HUGE loft/den upstairs. Kitchen features 42 inch cabinets and granite counter tops, large island. Enjoy the butlers pantry, walk-in pantry and family size dining room. Seven Oaks neighborhood-community amenities w/pool, clubhouse & playground. Located just minutes to shopping and restaurants. It's close to everything University. Conveniently located just 9 miles from Uptown. Seven Oaks is a quiet, upscale community pool and clubhouse. Located less than five minutes from I-485 and I-85 highways, six miles from elementary, middle, high schools and UNCC and CPCC colleges. Pets accepted conditionally. No aggressive allowed due to insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8423 Lustre Road have any available units?
8423 Lustre Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8423 Lustre Road have?
Some of 8423 Lustre Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8423 Lustre Road currently offering any rent specials?
8423 Lustre Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 Lustre Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8423 Lustre Road is pet friendly.
Does 8423 Lustre Road offer parking?
Yes, 8423 Lustre Road offers parking.
Does 8423 Lustre Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8423 Lustre Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 Lustre Road have a pool?
Yes, 8423 Lustre Road has a pool.
Does 8423 Lustre Road have accessible units?
No, 8423 Lustre Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 Lustre Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8423 Lustre Road has units with dishwashers.

