All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8419 Heron Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8419 Heron Glen Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 4:24 PM

8419 Heron Glen Drive

8419 Heron Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8419 Heron Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home!Do not miss out on this beautiful home located in sought after Falcon Ridge,HighlandCreek neighborhood!Recently remodeled with features & amenities you will appreciate.You will fall in love with this home as soon as you walk in.Boasting a neutral palette that can be enhanced with your modern or traditional touch.Featuring a beautiful spacious open living room with ceiling fan,tons of windows& a cozy fireplace perfect to snuggle around when needed;Flowing you towards dining room with crown moldings & stunning light fixtures.Spacious gourmet kitchen with tons of space,granite countertops,center island,SS Appl.,pantry & a breakfast nook with a perfect view of nature.Definitely a gem!Do Step out to the backyard with huge covered patio just perfect for relaxation or cookout with friends/family.Providing you with an easy access to shopping, dinning,transportation,hwyI-485,easy access to both greater Charlotte,Concord &the Lake Norman areas.You will want to see this one for sure!
About 8419 Heron Glen, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269
Directions:North on Hwy 85, exit 46B Mallard Crk Ch Rd, Turn (L) on Mallard Creek Ch Rd (Changes names to Prosperity Ch Rd) Turn (R) on Eastfield, Turn (R) on Highland Creek Pkwy, Turn (R) on Falcon Crest, Turn (R) on Kestral Ridge, Turn (R) on Heron Glen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 Heron Glen Drive have any available units?
8419 Heron Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8419 Heron Glen Drive have?
Some of 8419 Heron Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 Heron Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8419 Heron Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 Heron Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8419 Heron Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8419 Heron Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 8419 Heron Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8419 Heron Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8419 Heron Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 Heron Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 8419 Heron Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8419 Heron Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8419 Heron Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 Heron Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8419 Heron Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte