8419 Heron Glen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Welcome home!Do not miss out on this beautiful home located in sought after Falcon Ridge,HighlandCreek neighborhood!Recently remodeled with features & amenities you will appreciate.You will fall in love with this home as soon as you walk in.Boasting a neutral palette that can be enhanced with your modern or traditional touch.Featuring a beautiful spacious open living room with ceiling fan,tons of windows& a cozy fireplace perfect to snuggle around when needed;Flowing you towards dining room with crown moldings & stunning light fixtures.Spacious gourmet kitchen with tons of space,granite countertops,center island,SS Appl.,pantry & a breakfast nook with a perfect view of nature.Definitely a gem!Do Step out to the backyard with huge covered patio just perfect for relaxation or cookout with friends/family.Providing you with an easy access to shopping, dinning,transportation,hwyI-485,easy access to both greater Charlotte,Concord &the Lake Norman areas.You will want to see this one for sure!

About 8419 Heron Glen, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269

Directions:North on Hwy 85, exit 46B Mallard Crk Ch Rd, Turn (L) on Mallard Creek Ch Rd (Changes names to Prosperity Ch Rd) Turn (R) on Eastfield, Turn (R) on Highland Creek Pkwy, Turn (R) on Falcon Crest, Turn (R) on Kestral Ridge, Turn (R) on Heron Glen

