840 Garden District

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking

Cable Prewire, Ceiling Fan(s), CO Detector, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Dryer Hookup, Electric Range/Oven, Ice Maker Connection, Microwave, Network Ready, Surround Sound - THIS TOWNHOME IN 1ST WARD IS ONLY A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE NEW BOBCATS' ARENA, CHARLOTTE TROLLY AND LIGHT-RAIL LINE IN UPTOWN! IT FEATURES 10FT. CEILINGS,CERAMIC TILE, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, CUSTOM BLINDS, OFF STREET PARKING, FRONT BALCONY AND A PRIVATE FENCED IN COURTYARD! WASHER&DRYER TO REMAIN! A DEFINITE MUST SEE!



(RLNE3289905)