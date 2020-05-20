8352 Chaceview Court

Amenities
Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace and Built-in TV Niche, Fenced in Patio with Storage Closet, Open Floor Plan, Generous Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Stainless Steel Appliances. All Bedrooms have Large Closets with Plenty Of Space.
Washer and Driver Included "As Is."
All Neighborhood Amenities and Community Pool Included too!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.