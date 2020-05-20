All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

8352 Chaceview Court

Location

8352 Chaceview Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace and Built-in TV Niche, Fenced in Patio with Storage Closet, Open Floor Plan, Generous Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Stainless Steel Appliances. All Bedrooms have Large Closets with Plenty Of Space.

Washer and Driver Included "As Is."

All Neighborhood Amenities and Community Pool Included too!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8352 Chaceview Court have any available units?
8352 Chaceview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8352 Chaceview Court have?
Some of 8352 Chaceview Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8352 Chaceview Court currently offering any rent specials?
8352 Chaceview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8352 Chaceview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8352 Chaceview Court is pet friendly.
Does 8352 Chaceview Court offer parking?
No, 8352 Chaceview Court does not offer parking.
Does 8352 Chaceview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8352 Chaceview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8352 Chaceview Court have a pool?
Yes, 8352 Chaceview Court has a pool.
Does 8352 Chaceview Court have accessible units?
No, 8352 Chaceview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8352 Chaceview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8352 Chaceview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
