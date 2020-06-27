8325 Sardis Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Country living in the city. 2BR/2BA 1940s ranch situated in the middle of 1.8 acres off Sardis Road in SE Charlotte. 2-car carport. Private gravel driveway. Newer HVAC system. Surrounded by trees in an area with $400,000+ homes. Cottage living. Very convenient to SouthPark, Arboretum, Matthews and Uptown Charlotte. No smoking on property. Some pets allowed. Appointment required. Do not drive up driveway without an appointment. Call Jonathan Roberts Realty for an appointment 704-589-8585.