6 Bedroom/2 Bath House for Rent Near NODA/UNCC - Property Id: 288575



Front & Back yard haven: Spacious, naturally well-lit 6 bedroom 2 bathroom house is available for rent with a finished basement. Close to both UNCC and uptown with the rail and bus stops nearby for transportation if needed. House has been newly renovated! Each floor has 3 bedrooms & 1 bath with a total of 6 bedrooms & 2 bath. $1849/month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. This property is managed by Tsion feel free to call/text at 980-216-6569. (Vouchers are welcome & Appliances not pictured but will be installed).

No Dogs Allowed



