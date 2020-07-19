All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

823 Yuma Street

823 Yuma St · No Longer Available
Location

823 Yuma St, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located on a large lot with mature trees, this brick ranch offers tons of curb appeal with shutters and wrought iron detailing! The 3-bedroom floor plan includes beautiful hardwood flooring throughout much of the home. Sleek black appliances, including a glass-top stove, modern counter tops and ample cabinetry make this kitchen stylish and user-friendly! The fully updated bathroom features a garden tub and a ceramic tile floor. Close to schools, shopping and dining. Close to I-85, Uptown & UNCC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Yuma Street have any available units?
823 Yuma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Yuma Street have?
Some of 823 Yuma Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Yuma Street currently offering any rent specials?
823 Yuma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Yuma Street pet-friendly?
No, 823 Yuma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 823 Yuma Street offer parking?
No, 823 Yuma Street does not offer parking.
Does 823 Yuma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Yuma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Yuma Street have a pool?
No, 823 Yuma Street does not have a pool.
Does 823 Yuma Street have accessible units?
No, 823 Yuma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Yuma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Yuma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
