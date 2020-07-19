823 Yuma Street

Amenities

Located on a large lot with mature trees, this brick ranch offers tons of curb appeal with shutters and wrought iron detailing! The 3-bedroom floor plan includes beautiful hardwood flooring throughout much of the home. Sleek black appliances, including a glass-top stove, modern counter tops and ample cabinetry make this kitchen stylish and user-friendly! The fully updated bathroom features a garden tub and a ceramic tile floor. Close to schools, shopping and dining. Close to I-85, Uptown & UNCC.