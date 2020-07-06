All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 822 Cantwell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
822 Cantwell St
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:44 AM

822 Cantwell St

822 Cantwell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

822 Cantwell Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated home in the Gastonia area; 4bdrm/2bath. Beautiful remodeled home with spacious rooms, updated appliances, remodeled bathroom and great updates throughout.

Schedule appointment to see this great property; contact us M-F 9am-5pm 704-807-1414 Ext 2 or visit us at carolinaapm.propertyware.com to complete an application.
$75 Application Fee will be charged and all applicants subject to credit/background check; security deposit of up to 2X monthly rent may be required upon approval. Pet friendly, please inquire. Gas heat with everything else Electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Cantwell St have any available units?
822 Cantwell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 822 Cantwell St currently offering any rent specials?
822 Cantwell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Cantwell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Cantwell St is pet friendly.
Does 822 Cantwell St offer parking?
No, 822 Cantwell St does not offer parking.
Does 822 Cantwell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Cantwell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Cantwell St have a pool?
No, 822 Cantwell St does not have a pool.
Does 822 Cantwell St have accessible units?
No, 822 Cantwell St does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Cantwell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Cantwell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Cantwell St have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Cantwell St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte