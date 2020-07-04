Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 820 Yorkdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
820 Yorkdale Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
820 Yorkdale Drive
820 Yorkdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkmount
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
820 Yorkdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM 1-STORY HOUSE: Central A/C, gas hot air, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer connections, fireplace, laminate and ceramic tile floors, patio and large attic for storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 Yorkdale Drive have any available units?
820 Yorkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 820 Yorkdale Drive have?
Some of 820 Yorkdale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 820 Yorkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
820 Yorkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Yorkdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 820 Yorkdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 820 Yorkdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 820 Yorkdale Drive offers parking.
Does 820 Yorkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Yorkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Yorkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 820 Yorkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 820 Yorkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 820 Yorkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Yorkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Yorkdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte