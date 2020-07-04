All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 14 2020

820 Yorkdale Drive

820 Yorkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

820 Yorkdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM 1-STORY HOUSE: Central A/C, gas hot air, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer connections, fireplace, laminate and ceramic tile floors, patio and large attic for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Yorkdale Drive have any available units?
820 Yorkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Yorkdale Drive have?
Some of 820 Yorkdale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Yorkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
820 Yorkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Yorkdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 820 Yorkdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 820 Yorkdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 820 Yorkdale Drive offers parking.
Does 820 Yorkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Yorkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Yorkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 820 Yorkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 820 Yorkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 820 Yorkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Yorkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Yorkdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

