819 Henley Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Arts and Crafts home in the Myers Park proper area. Homes from the Boone area were the inspiration for this renovation. Handcrafted light fixtures from Oregon, stone shipped from Asheville, hand crafted Hickory trim, original Oak from the homes rafters to create Master Bedroom beams all integrated with the original 1929 home. During the renovation electrical systems were all replaced. Architectural roof with copper flashing surround. Hardwood and stone floors throughout. Restaurant quality gas range and all SS appliances. Den has second fireplace and built-ins can be used as an office. Detached two car garage or could be a workshop. Fully fenced and irrigated yard with stone arched veranda. Walk to Simpson's Produce, Harvest Bread, Melting Pot and more.