Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

819 Henley Place

819 Henley Place · No Longer Available
Location

819 Henley Place, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arts and Crafts home in the Myers Park proper area. Homes from the Boone area were the inspiration for this renovation. Handcrafted light fixtures from Oregon, stone shipped from Asheville, hand crafted Hickory trim, original Oak from the homes rafters to create Master Bedroom beams all integrated with the original 1929 home. During the renovation electrical systems were all replaced. Architectural roof with copper flashing surround. Hardwood and stone floors throughout. Restaurant quality gas range and all SS appliances. Den has second fireplace and built-ins can be used as an office. Detached two car garage or could be a workshop. Fully fenced and irrigated yard with stone arched veranda. Walk to Simpson's Produce, Harvest Bread, Melting Pot and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Henley Place have any available units?
819 Henley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Henley Place have?
Some of 819 Henley Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Henley Place currently offering any rent specials?
819 Henley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Henley Place pet-friendly?
No, 819 Henley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 819 Henley Place offer parking?
Yes, 819 Henley Place offers parking.
Does 819 Henley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Henley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Henley Place have a pool?
No, 819 Henley Place does not have a pool.
Does 819 Henley Place have accessible units?
No, 819 Henley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Henley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Henley Place has units with dishwashers.
