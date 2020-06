Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

A large unit with lots of character. A floor plan that is functional and an economical use of space. Hardwood floors are throughout this second floor unit. Cold water is included in the rent (saves $30-$50 a month). Enjoy an outdoor porch that looks out on the trees that make the neighborhood so desirable. The washer/dryer hookups are located in the kitchen.

A 9 unit apartment building located in the heart of the Myers Park Neighborhood. Covered by a canopy of Oak tress that blanket the entire neighborhood. Easy access to downtown and within walking distance of Freedom Park, Edgehill Park, restaurants, and entertainment on East Blvd.