Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated, well-kept 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, plus bonus room. 2 car garage with great fenced yard in the Claiborne Woods neighborhood. New laminate flooring on main level. Kitchen has new granite countertops and work Island. Gorgeous newly tiled master bath has new dual sinks and cabinetry, oversized tub, frameless separate shower with tile surround and walk in closet. Enjoy entertaining outdoors with your large fenced back yard and rear patio. Owner would prefer a 2 or 3 year lease.