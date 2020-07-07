Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

8014 Bald Ridge Dr Available 01/15/20 East Charlotte 4 Bed, 2 bath Tri-level with fence - Available 1/15/20. Tri-level in E.Charlotte. Newly painted interior. Newer flooring throughout. Home offers lots of space for large family. Main level has combination living/dining area with kitchen. Low maintenance LVT flooring in living areas. Upstairs has 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Overhead lighting/fans in all bedrooms. Downstairs has 4th bedroom or den plus large washer/dryer area with extra space for storage. Blinds in all windows. Rear deck outside rear entry of main level. Rear yard has unique fenced area for main yard and second fenced area behind it for garden or other uses. Approximately 1568 sf. All electric with heat pump.



Qualifications: Please do drive by home and neighborhood before calling for appt. Credit score 550 or higher. Monthly income 3 x monthly rental. Verifiable good rental history for last 12 months. No serious criminal issues upon background check.



Pets must be approved by owner. No dangerous breed dogs allowed.



DIRECTIONS: From Lawyers Road, turn right onto Split Oak Drive, 2nd left onto Bald Ridge Drive, home is on the left.



(RLNE3770335)