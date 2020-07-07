All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8014 Bald Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8014 Bald Ridge Dr
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

8014 Bald Ridge Dr

8014 Bald Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8014 Bald Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8014 Bald Ridge Dr Available 01/15/20 East Charlotte 4 Bed, 2 bath Tri-level with fence - Available 1/15/20. Tri-level in E.Charlotte. Newly painted interior. Newer flooring throughout. Home offers lots of space for large family. Main level has combination living/dining area with kitchen. Low maintenance LVT flooring in living areas. Upstairs has 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Overhead lighting/fans in all bedrooms. Downstairs has 4th bedroom or den plus large washer/dryer area with extra space for storage. Blinds in all windows. Rear deck outside rear entry of main level. Rear yard has unique fenced area for main yard and second fenced area behind it for garden or other uses. Approximately 1568 sf. All electric with heat pump.

Qualifications: Please do drive by home and neighborhood before calling for appt. Credit score 550 or higher. Monthly income 3 x monthly rental. Verifiable good rental history for last 12 months. No serious criminal issues upon background check.

Pets must be approved by owner. No dangerous breed dogs allowed.

DIRECTIONS: From Lawyers Road, turn right onto Split Oak Drive, 2nd left onto Bald Ridge Drive, home is on the left.

(RLNE3770335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8014 Bald Ridge Dr have any available units?
8014 Bald Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8014 Bald Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8014 Bald Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 Bald Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8014 Bald Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8014 Bald Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 8014 Bald Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8014 Bald Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8014 Bald Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 Bald Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 8014 Bald Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8014 Bald Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 8014 Bald Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 Bald Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8014 Bald Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8014 Bald Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8014 Bald Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte