Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8008 Starnes Randall Rd
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

8008 Starnes Randall Rd

8008 Starnes Randall Road · No Longer Available
Location

8008 Starnes Randall Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 home located in brand new community of Clydesdale Manor! - This brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout the main level, spacious kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, and pantry. All three bedrooms located upstairs, large walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom, laundry room with washer/dryer included, freshly painted and brand new carpeting and so much more! Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, up to 25 lbs will be considered, no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5694676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Starnes Randall Rd have any available units?
8008 Starnes Randall Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8008 Starnes Randall Rd have?
Some of 8008 Starnes Randall Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Starnes Randall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Starnes Randall Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Starnes Randall Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8008 Starnes Randall Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8008 Starnes Randall Rd offer parking?
No, 8008 Starnes Randall Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8008 Starnes Randall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8008 Starnes Randall Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Starnes Randall Rd have a pool?
No, 8008 Starnes Randall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Starnes Randall Rd have accessible units?
No, 8008 Starnes Randall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Starnes Randall Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8008 Starnes Randall Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

