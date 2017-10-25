8008 Starnes Randall Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry new construction

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 home located in brand new community of Clydesdale Manor! - This brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout the main level, spacious kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, and pantry. All three bedrooms located upstairs, large walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom, laundry room with washer/dryer included, freshly painted and brand new carpeting and so much more! Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, up to 25 lbs will be considered, no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE5694676)