8000 Pathway Court

8000 Pathway Ct · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1944305
Location

8000 Pathway Ct, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remarkable home ready for move-in. Kitchen upgraded with granite countertops, lots of cabinet space and a large dining area. Open floor plan downstairs. Spacious bedrooms upstairs. This home is located in the highly desired cul-de-sac. With close proximity to uptown Charlotte, I85, I485, Airport and more. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 Pathway Court have any available units?
8000 Pathway Court has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8000 Pathway Court currently offering any rent specials?
8000 Pathway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 Pathway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8000 Pathway Court is pet friendly.
Does 8000 Pathway Court offer parking?
No, 8000 Pathway Court does not offer parking.
Does 8000 Pathway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8000 Pathway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 Pathway Court have a pool?
No, 8000 Pathway Court does not have a pool.
Does 8000 Pathway Court have accessible units?
No, 8000 Pathway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 Pathway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8000 Pathway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8000 Pathway Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8000 Pathway Court does not have units with air conditioning.
