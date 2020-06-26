7907 Oak Meadow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Move-in ready!! Beautiful 2-story townhome , conveniently located in South Charlotte; just minutes to the light rail, I-485, Uptown, South charlotte, restaurants, Quail Hollow Area & so much more! Featuring 2 spacious bedrooms each with walk-in closets. kitchen with lots of cabinet space & counter space,black appliances. Spacious storage closet off living area. Not to miss out on the enclosed patio in back. This one won't last long so contact today for more details.

About 7907 Oak Meadow, Charlotte, North Carolina 28210

Directions:From South Blvd, turn left on Sharon Lakes Road, turn right onto oaks meadows.

