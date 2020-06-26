All apartments in Charlotte
7907 Oak Meadow Court

Location

7907 Oak Meadow Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Move-in ready!! Beautiful 2-story townhome , conveniently located in South Charlotte; just minutes to the light rail, I-485, Uptown, South charlotte, restaurants, Quail Hollow Area & so much more! Featuring 2 spacious bedrooms each with walk-in closets. kitchen with lots of cabinet space & counter space,black appliances. Spacious storage closet off living area. Not to miss out on the enclosed patio in back. This one won't last long so contact today for more details.
About 7907 Oak Meadow, Charlotte, North Carolina 28210
Directions:From South Blvd, turn left on Sharon Lakes Road, turn right onto oaks meadows.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 Oak Meadow Court have any available units?
7907 Oak Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7907 Oak Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
7907 Oak Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 Oak Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 7907 Oak Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7907 Oak Meadow Court offer parking?
No, 7907 Oak Meadow Court does not offer parking.
Does 7907 Oak Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7907 Oak Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 Oak Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 7907 Oak Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 7907 Oak Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 7907 Oak Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 Oak Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7907 Oak Meadow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7907 Oak Meadow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7907 Oak Meadow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

