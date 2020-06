Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities courtyard parking garage new construction

New construction townhome featuring open floor plan, high ceilings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with Bosch appliances. Unit has a downstairs master with optional second master or upper level. Great room overlooks a private large back yard. Community central courtyard leads to a common, private resident park and sitting area.

Location is central to South Charlotte as well as Uptown. Walkable to shops, grocer and restaurants at Colony Place Shopping Center.