Charlotte, NC
7822 Royce Hall Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:58 AM

7822 Royce Hall Lane

7822 Royce Hall Lane · (704) 457-7866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7822 Royce Hall Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1871 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Big House in Wedgewood, Corner Lot, Huge Fenced-In Backyard for Fur-Babies.

Note: Painting and Repairs in Progress, Move-In Ready Saturday June 6th.

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling & Garden Tub and a 4th Bedroom/Bonus Room.
Large Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet Space, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Area with Bay Window overlooking Backyard. Gas Fireplace in Great Room. Big Deck for BBQ Grill & Entertaining. 2-Car Garage plus 4 Parking Spaces. Refrigerator Included. Wood Laminate Flooring Lower Level, Stairway, & 3 Bedrooms.

Note: Final Clean Up, House and Yard, to be finished by Saturday, June 6th.

Self-Showing Today via Rently App.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7822 Royce Hall Lane have any available units?
7822 Royce Hall Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7822 Royce Hall Lane have?
Some of 7822 Royce Hall Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7822 Royce Hall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7822 Royce Hall Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7822 Royce Hall Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7822 Royce Hall Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7822 Royce Hall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7822 Royce Hall Lane does offer parking.
Does 7822 Royce Hall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7822 Royce Hall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7822 Royce Hall Lane have a pool?
No, 7822 Royce Hall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7822 Royce Hall Lane have accessible units?
No, 7822 Royce Hall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7822 Royce Hall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7822 Royce Hall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
