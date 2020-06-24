778 Davidson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities tennis court

Stunning 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in Uptown Charlotte! This home is a block and a half from the light rail, breweries, boutiques and so much more! This home is clean, neat and has new paint! Enjoy coming home to the bright and light filled home with lots of natural light accented by the tall ceilings. The master bedroom is large and features a walk in closet as well as en suite oversized bath. All this and more within seconds to Midwood, NoDa and Uptown. The greenway, parks and public tennis courts are around the corner!