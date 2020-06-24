All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

778 Davidson Street

778 N Davidson St · No Longer Available
Location

778 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
tennis court
Stunning 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in Uptown Charlotte! This home is a block and a half from the light rail, breweries, boutiques and so much more! This home is clean, neat and has new paint! Enjoy coming home to the bright and light filled home with lots of natural light accented by the tall ceilings. The master bedroom is large and features a walk in closet as well as en suite oversized bath. All this and more within seconds to Midwood, NoDa and Uptown. The greenway, parks and public tennis courts are around the corner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 Davidson Street have any available units?
778 Davidson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 778 Davidson Street have?
Some of 778 Davidson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
778 Davidson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 Davidson Street pet-friendly?
No, 778 Davidson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 778 Davidson Street offer parking?
No, 778 Davidson Street does not offer parking.
Does 778 Davidson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 778 Davidson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 Davidson Street have a pool?
No, 778 Davidson Street does not have a pool.
Does 778 Davidson Street have accessible units?
No, 778 Davidson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 778 Davidson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 778 Davidson Street has units with dishwashers.
