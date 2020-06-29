7736 Sweet Fern Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

3 Bedroom townhome in South Charlotte - Located in the gated community of Stonegrove is like New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit townhome with 1 car garage.

Nice open floor plan, spacious living room, and eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master Suite features tray ceiling, walk-in closet, extra closet, and garden tub. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with lots of closet space. Washer/Dryer included. Nice back patio. Community pool, clubhouse and exercise room. Easy access to 485 and 77. Available for immediate occupancy



No Pets Allowed



