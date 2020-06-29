All apartments in Charlotte
7736 Sweet Fern Way
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:51 AM

7736 Sweet Fern Way

7736 Sweet Fern Way · No Longer Available
Location

7736 Sweet Fern Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom townhome in South Charlotte - Located in the gated community of Stonegrove is like New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit townhome with 1 car garage.
Nice open floor plan, spacious living room, and eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master Suite features tray ceiling, walk-in closet, extra closet, and garden tub. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with lots of closet space. Washer/Dryer included. Nice back patio. Community pool, clubhouse and exercise room. Easy access to 485 and 77. Available for immediate occupancy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4855267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7736 Sweet Fern Way have any available units?
7736 Sweet Fern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7736 Sweet Fern Way have?
Some of 7736 Sweet Fern Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7736 Sweet Fern Way currently offering any rent specials?
7736 Sweet Fern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7736 Sweet Fern Way pet-friendly?
No, 7736 Sweet Fern Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7736 Sweet Fern Way offer parking?
Yes, 7736 Sweet Fern Way offers parking.
Does 7736 Sweet Fern Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7736 Sweet Fern Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7736 Sweet Fern Way have a pool?
Yes, 7736 Sweet Fern Way has a pool.
Does 7736 Sweet Fern Way have accessible units?
No, 7736 Sweet Fern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7736 Sweet Fern Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7736 Sweet Fern Way does not have units with dishwashers.
