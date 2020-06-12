7727 Mcgill Heights Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Elegant Home located in Waverly! Walking distance to shoppes & restaurants 5BR/3.5BA - Gorgeous home located in Waverly subdivision! This home has too many amenities to list! Gourmet kitchen, Upgraded SS appliances,study on main level with coffered ceiling, large great room with gas fireplace, in-law suite with private entrance on main level with full bathroom attached, dining area with built-ins, sunroom, 4 large bedrooms upstairs with 3 full baths, bonus room, exercise room, two car back load garage, Award winning school district! walking distance to restaurants and shoppes



(RLNE4824992)