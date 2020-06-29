All apartments in Charlotte
7622 Helmdale Avenue
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:26 AM

7622 Helmdale Avenue

7622 Helmsdale Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7622 Helmsdale Ave, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
OPEN HOUSE Sunday 3/1 from 1PM-3PM. You may come by between those times to preview.

Affordably Priced Home. Great location. Awesome entertaining deck and yard. Nice, clean, excellent condition. PLEASE note the home has new wood style plank flooring in the living room. There is NO carpet in this home. A few of the photos attached were taken before new living room plank flooring installed. Definitely worth a look. DON'T WAIT, call today and move into your new home before this one is gone!

To apply for this home go to www.carolinaips.com click the Rental Application tab on the top right corner an and then click the Rental Application Link.

Property will be shown via Appointment. Text or call (704)464-0470 with your full name and contact information along with the property you are interested in and you will be added to appointment list for showing dates. Thank you for your cooperation. Home Available by or before February 22, 2020.

Home is located off W.T Harris and Idlewild Rd on the corner of Helmdale and Dawnwood Dr., In the quiet and well established Easthaven neighborhood.

This is a very private and comfortable Duplex Home.

Check Out the Many Amenities This Home Has To Offer You:

*Affordably priced
*Quiet, well established neighborhood
*No monthly water bill in your name - Water will be included in rental amount
*Beautiful Hardwood floors and LVP Plank floors in living room and kitchen
*No carpet
*Huge Entertaining Deck perfect for get-togethers, BBQs, or just relaxing
*Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, dressing area with sink vanity
*Central Heat and AC
*Upgraded double pane windows for better energy efficiency
*2 nice sized bedrooms.
*Well laid out Eat-in kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space
*Large laundry room with lots of additional storage cabinets
*Nice, clean appliances
*Two off street driveway parking spaces
*Excellent, clean condition
*Beautiful corner lot, mature shade trees and privacy
*Convenient to W.T. Harris, shopping, and Independence Blvd.

Call us now at (704)464-0470 to set up an appointment to preview this great home.

According to CMS Public Schools - 2015-2016 School Assignments:
Elementary: Albemarle Rd Elementary; Middle: Albemarle Rd Middle School; High: Independence High School (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines) Transportation Zone: Green. Other terms and conditions: Minimum 1 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $995 quoted as a minimum, additional deposit for water will be required. Note: Rent quoted in post is Base Rent amount and does not include water. Total monthly rent with water included for up to two occupants will be $1060. This amount is based on up to two occupants maximum. Additional occupants will require additional rent to compensate for additional water usage. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

